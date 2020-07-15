Deborah Mae Riley, age 57 of Norwell, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Paul Riley, her children Paul Riley, Melissa Staples, and Jessica Riley, her parents John and Nancy Thomas, her siblings Susan Lyons and Steven Thomas and her grandson Samuel Riley. A Celebration of Deborah's life will be held at McNamara Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St., Norwell on Friday July 17th from 4-7pm. She will be laid to rest at Stetson Meadows Cemetery in Norwell on Saturday July 18th at 12:30pm. Friends and family are welcome. Covid-19 regulations apply. For the complete obituary and to share a remembrance or condolence, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
.