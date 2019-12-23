|
Derek E. Locke, of Abington, died December 16, 2019 after his battle with depression and addiction overcame him. Derek worked at Ted's Transmissions in Weymouth. He was a kind and loving boy with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed playing the drums and was an enthusiastic hockey fan. Derek had a love of food, especially chocolate, brownies, shrimp and his grandmothers whoopie pie. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. Beloved son of Ted and Andrea (Ciccariello) Locke of Abington. Loving brother of Kari and Emma Locke of Abington. Cherished grandson of Edward and Anne Locke of Weymouth and Robert and Mary Ciccariello of Weymouth. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Derek may be made to BAMSI/WHITMAN Counseling program, 10 Christy's Drive, Brockton, Ma (Attn: Philanthropy Dept) or at www.bamsi.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Mariner from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019