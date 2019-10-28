|
Dolores S. (Montecalvo) Murphy, of Rockland, died October 25, 2019. Loving mother of John D. Murphy and wife Faye of Rockland, Steven K. Murphy and wife Joanne Cullen of Kingston, Christine Coyle and husband Vincent Coyle, Jr. of Pembroke, Brian J. Murphy and wife Casey of Plymouth, and Kelly L. Murphy of Lowell. Sister of Marie Scully of Billerica and the late Walter Anderson. Devoted "Grammers" to David, Tyler, Alyson, Vincent, III, Calvin, Audrey, Tucker, Zoe, Lucy and Keven Meyer, wife Dina Meyer and their family. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, October 28, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church in Hanover at 9 a.m. Burial at a later date. Donations in memory of Dolores may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Mariner from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019