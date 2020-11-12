1/1
Donna M. Miles
Donna M. Miles, 71, of Hanover, passed away on November 7, 2020. Born in Everett, November 8, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Mary (Welsh) Miles. Donna enjoyed movies, arts and crafts, shopping, and animals. She also loved spending time with her great friend Joan. Donna is survived by her sister, Kathy Wiltshire. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to current health concerns, all services for Donna will be private. She will be laid to rest at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Standish Humane Society, P.O. Box 634, Duxbury, MA 02331 or www.standishhumane.org/donorbox-form. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
