Doreen Cousins (Humphries), age 88, of Rockland and formerly of Weymouth, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020. Doreen was born in Ireland and raised in both Ireland and London. After meeting John Timmermann in London in 1951, Doreen moved to the United States with John, got married and started a family. Since they were a Navy family they moved together to bases in Rhode Island, New York and Texas before settling in Weymouth in 1967. Doreen met Robert Cousins in 1973 and they married a few years later. Doreen and Robert enjoyed long rides to New Hampshire and Rhode Island to visit with Roberts children and their families. One of their favorite places was Fourth Cliff in Scituate where they created many fond memories. Doreen was Happiest when surrounded by her family especially during holidays. Doreen loved animals and always had dogs, cats and birds at her home. Doreen was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Cousins, and her daughter Deborah Lindelof. Also by her twin boys John Charles and William Carl who died shortly after birth in 1956. She is survived by her loving children Delilah Boidleau and her husband Russell of Kingston, David Timmermann and his girlfriend Leeanne of Rockland, Donna Bulens and her husband James of Weymouth, and Denise Timmermann of E.Bridgewater. Doreen is also the cherished Nana of 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Services for Doreen are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MSPCA at 350 South Huntington Ave Boston, MA 02130. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020