Doris June (May) Reekie, age 92 of Norwell, Ma. passed away peacefully at Hancock Park Nursing Home & Rehab in Quincy, Ma. on November 24, 2020. Born in Boston, Ma., daughter of the late Daniel and Bessie May. She was raised and educated in Allston/ Brighton & Jamaica Plain where she met her beloved husband of 58 years, George F. Reekie at a roller skating rink. They resided in Norwell for over 65 years where they raised their 11 children. Survived by her children: Linda, Bruce, David, Karen, Deborah, Lawrence, Craig, Joyce and Brian; grandchildren: Stiven, Todd, Peter, Sean, Olivia, Faith, Chad, Justin, Marissa, Douglas, Angelica, Adam, Erin, John, Nicole, Cynthia, Chelsea, Michele and Alex; 30 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Bessie May; husband, George; sons, Stephen and Roger; grandson, Scott Reekie; sister, Mary and brothers, Daniel and Charles May. With the love and devotion of her parents, she overcame child polio. Doris was a proud descendent of 2 Mayflower passengers. She enjoyed local and American history, reading her many novels, writing poems, sudoku puzzles, trivia, game shows and even started a domino game group with her many friends at Hancock Park. An avid animal lover, she enjoyed many family pets including her beloved goats. We enjoyed many family hikes in the woods of Norwell, trips to museums, Scituate beaches and climbing the entire 294 Bunker Hill monument steps, with Mom in the lead. Doris was also one of the first women Cub Scout den mothers. As a senior, she enjoyed her outings with the ladies of the Norwell Red Hats Society. Mostly, she will be remembered for her keen, sharp mind, sense of humor and her generosity. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hancock Park, South Suburban Dialysis Center, Brewster Ambulance transport teams, South Shore Hospital and B&W Faulkner Hospital for the wonderful care they provided Mom. A Private Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, the Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav
. org. To share a remembrance or message with the family, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com