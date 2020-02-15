|
|
Dorothea L. (Kofinke) Cheverie, 88, formerly of Whitman and Rockland, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a period of failing health. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis J. Cheverie. Born in Weymouth and raised in Braintree, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Charlotte (Ross) Kofinke. Prior to her retirement, Dorothea had worked many years as a nurses aide in nursing homes around the South Shore area. She loved traveling with her husband Lou, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, always viewing them as the "most important" thing in her life. She is survived by her loving children, Richard Cheverie and his wife Paula of Pembroke, Paul Cheverie and his wife Michelle of Whitman, Donna Sampson and her husband Brad and Deborah Pickering and her husband Donald all of Pembroke. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, February 21, from 6 - 8 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman. Burial will be held at a later date in the Center Cemetery, Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a favorite . For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020