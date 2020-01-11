Home

Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Hanover
515 Hanover Street
Hanover, MA
View Map
Dorothy E. Tripp


1924 - 2019
Dorothy E. Tripp Obituary
Dorothy E. (Loud) Tripp, 95, of Hanover, died on Wednesday December 23, 2019, in the Royal Norwell Nursing Facility in Norwell. She was born in Weymouth, daughter of the late Carlton and Gladys (Tower) Loud. Dorothy was raised and educated in Rockland and Wareham. She was a 1944 graduate of Wareham High School. Mrs. Tripp was a proud veteran of our nations armed services serving in the United States Navy as a Pharmacists Mate. Dorothy was a longtime Hanover resident having lived in the community since 1948. She was a past Grand Officer of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was the Grand Matron of the Dorothy Bradford Chapter of O.E.S. and was the Hanover Assembly's past Grand Deputy. Mrs. Tripp was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Hanover where she served on many boards and committees. Dorothy was the loving wife of the late Herbert W. Tripp. Mother of Janice Ellsworth of Nantucket, Karen Tripp of Hanover and Linda Harkins of Kingston. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dorothy's family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate her life on Friday January 17, from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday January 18, at 10 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Hanover. Burial will follow in the Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations in Dorothy's name to 51 Blossom Street Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020
