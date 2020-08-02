Druscilla E. Powell passed away from the Corona Virus on July 26, 2020. Dru was born on December 7, 1946 to Robert K. Waggett and Helena R. (Grimley) Waggett. Dru was the fourth child and joined her sisters Denise and Deborah, and brother, John Arthur Waggett. Dru married William Powell lll on April 27, 1968. They had two children, Matthew and Meg. Dru and Billy moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1990 and Dru moved to Payson, Arizona several months ago. She leaves behind her daughter, Meg, and grandson, David, sisters Denise Scott and husband Sam, Deborah Kasik, and sister-in-law Terry Waggett, numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew, in 2006, her husband Billy in 2017, her parents and in-laws, Stella and Bill Powell and brother, John Arthur Waggett. If you would like to make a contribution, Dru was very devoted to The Desert Garden United Church of Christ 18818 North 128th Avenue Sun City West, AZ 85375.



