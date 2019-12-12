|
Dulcinea A. (Andrade) DeFaria, 87, a proud resident of Hanover for the last 56 years, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 8, 2019. Born November 19, 1932, in Brava, Cape Verde, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Ines (Neves) Andrade. She was a devoted member of St. Mary's and enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Dulcinea was the beloved wife for 57 years to Jose DeFaria. Devoted mother of Sandra A. DeFaria of Rockland, Lisa M. DeFaria of Hanson, and Doreen DeFaria Yeh and her husband Robert of Newton. Cherished grandmother of Siena, Christopher and William Yeh. Dear sister of Maria Lopes of Kingston, Julieta DeFaria and her late husband Joaquim of Pembroke, Ulysses Andrade and his wife Wilma of Rockland and sister of the late Joao Andrade, Alfredo and Joseph Andrade, Joao Silva and his wife Justa. Dear sister-in-law of Euridice DeAfonseca of FL. Loving daughter-in-law of the late Antonio and Maria DeFaria. Dulcinea was the loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, December 13, from 3-7 p.m. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. to process to St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial to follow in Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations in Dulcinea's memory can be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370, www.southshorehealth.org/give, or , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452, . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019