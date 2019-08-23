|
|
Edison Beryl Munroe of Naples FL (previously from Westborough, MA) passed away after a brief illness on August 4, 2019.
Ed was able to enjoy all of his 88 years with family & many lifelong friends before being stricken ill less than 2 months ago.
He was born on July 2, 1931, in Flint Michigan - the son of John & Myrtis Munroe. Ed was raised in Lynn, MA with his younger siblings Ginny & Bobby. His father John was a commercial fisherman on Schooners out of Gloucester, MA.
After graduating from Lynn Classical High in 1949, Ed attended MIT & the prestigious General Electric Senior Management Training Program.
He married Marjorie Martel in February 1962.
Ed spent most of his career as an executive in manufacturing at General Electric & Coppus Engineering in Worcester, MA, before moving on to life as a full time Entrepreneur in 1985. Ed & Margie opened 4 Annie's Book Stores together, selling them in 2006 & retiring full time to Florida.
Ed was an avid golfer & enjoyed Boston sports teams, writing poetry, reading, dining out & good times among his many lifelong friends & his family.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Margie Munroe; one son, John Munroe & his wife Lee and two daughters - Kristin Parone & her husband Tim and Michelle Brown & her husband Kevin; his brother Robert Munroe & his wife Velma, and his sister-in-law Linda Rogers & her husband Wes. He also leaves 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. His beloved sister Virginia "Ginny" Bolduc predeceased him in 2018. He will be dearly missed by family & many lifelong friends, who were there for him until the very end.
Services will be held at 11AM on Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 3 John Street, Westborough, MA.
Donations can be made to Avow Hospice, Naples, FL or St Matthews House, Naples, FL in memory of Ed.
Published in The Mariner on Aug. 23, 2019