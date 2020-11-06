Edward Anthony Gratto,76, of Norwell, died unexpectedly on November 3, 2020. He was the son of the late James and Irene Gratto of Arlington. Ed was predeceased by his brother, James Gratto. Ed is survived by his beloved wife Donna Ellen of 53 years, his children Dawn Holloway and her husband Craig of Marshfield, Meredith Gratto and partner Donald Warner of Middleboro, his sisters Mary and husband George of Southboro, Kathleen and husband Loren of Atlanta, GA. He was the proud grandfather to Paige and Tess Holloway of Marshfield. Ed was born in Portland, Maine. He grew up in Arlington and graduated from Boston College High School in 1962. He attended Northeastern University and received a master's degree in Education in 1970. Ed was the founder and owner of Bay State Screen & Window and was proud to serve customers on the South Shore for over 30 years. He was a great conversationalist and loved to cook, golf, fish and spend time with his family. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, November 10, at 10 a.m. at Saint Helen's Church, 383 Washington St., Rte. 53, in Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and to sign Ed's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
