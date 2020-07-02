1/
Edward D. Teehan, 81, of Rockland, passed away on June 29, 2020. Born in Boston, August 13, 1938, he was the son of the late Edward P. and Margaret (Boyce) Teehan. Edward proudly served our country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany, during the Vietnam War. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after a 25 year career. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing. Edward was also a member of the Rockland Eagles, DAV and American Legion. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Hall) Teehan. Dear brother of James M. Teehan of Rockland. He is survived by many cousins. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St, Rockland, on Sunday, July 5, from 12-3 p.m. A graveside service with military honors at Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland, will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. In following state guidelines, all visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For directions and an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

