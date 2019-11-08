|
Edward F. Valeri, born April 24, 1939, in Worcester, passed away November 5, 2019, at age 80, surrounded by his family. He was a longtime resident of Rockland, where he was retired from a successful career in sales and store management. Ed was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his family, adored his grandchildren, and loved life. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan who loved cooking for everyone around him. Ed was predeceased by his wife, Carol (Michalak ) Valeri of 47 years, and is survived by his daughters, Debra (Valeri) Hamilton, Rhonda Valeri; son, David Valeri; and stepchildren, Francie (Nagy) Comeau and John Nagy. He is also survived by his brother, Anthony Valeri and wife Janet; two nephews, Dan and Jim Valeri; one niece, Lisa Valeri; and seven grandchildren, Michael Hamilton and Kaitlyn (Hamilton) McIntyre, Roman and Xander Valeri, Lindsey and Nicki Comeau, and Ronnie Nagy. He was predeceased by his first wife, Palma (Biancheria) Valeri and parents Edward F. Valeri, senior, and Congetta (Russo) Valeri. The family has arranged for a private celebration of life. Memorial messages can be shared at www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019