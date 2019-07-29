|
Edward T. McQuiggan Sr., of Hanover, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Mary E. (Gardner) McQuiggan. The loving father of Edward T. Jr. and his wife Steffy of Pembroke, William "Billy" and his wife Maureen of Montpelier, Vt., Thomas and his wife Debbie of IN, Gail Murray and her husband Joseph of Monponsett, and David McQuiggan and his partner Tammy of Southbridge. Brother of Lorraine Janus of Framingham, the late Richard and Charles McQuiggan. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Edward served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War, an a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the American Legion Post in Rockland. Donations may be made in Edward's memory to the National Federation of the Blind, 61 Middle St. Suite 2, South Boston, MA 02127. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church 429 Monponsett St., Hanson, MA. Arrangements by Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, Hanson. To write an online condolence visit www,mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019