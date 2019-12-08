|
|
Edward P. Doolan, 81, of Abington, and former longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Friday December 6, 2019. Born in Boston, he was a son of the late John and Ethel (Broderick) Doolan. He was a graduate of Dorchester High School, and went on to serve a term in the United States Navy. Mr. Doolan was the Chief Traffic Checker for the MBTA, retiring after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Boston Carmen's Local 589, and the American Legion. Edward was the family "handyman" and could fix anything. He was a Boston sports fan, and enjoyed the outdoors. Beloved husband of 57 years of Carol A. (Miller) Doolan of Abington, and devoted father of Kathaleen Henkle and her husband Tom of NH, Karen Doolan and Christine Nelson-Flynn both of Abington. He was the brother of Robert Doolan of Weymouth, and the late John Doolan. Proud "Pa" of Dr. Paul Doolan and his wife Dr. Andrea Arruda, Tabitha Doolan, Robin Dearborn and her husband Dave, Sarah Cammarano and her husband Zack, Caitlyn and Michael Nelson, Connor, Freddy, and Savannah Flynn, and his great-grandchildren Gabriella Anglehart and Cole Cammarano. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, Dec. 9, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quinjcy. A funeral service celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home followed by burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Edwards memory to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, or to a . See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Mariner from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019