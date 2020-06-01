Eileen (Knell) Lynch, of Marshfield, formally of Norwell, passed away peacefully on May 29,2020, just three days shy of her 89th birthday. Born in Boston on June 1, 1931, she was the youngest daughter of Ralph and Emma (Powell) Knell. Eileen was raised in Boston and graduated from Jamaica Plain High School in 1948. Wife of the late Raymond W. Lynch, she is survived by three sons; Dennis of Marshfield, Bob and his wife Debbie of Plymouth, and Bill and his wife Christine of Norwell. She was the cherished Nana of Ray Lynch and his wife Anissa of New Hyde Park, N.Y., Meghann Donovan and her husband Brendon of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Ben Lynch and his wife Christine of Round Rock, Texas, Christen Correira and her husband Jimmy of Plymouth, Rachel Lynch of South Boston, Bethany Lynch of Boston, and Ryan Lynch of Norwell. Loving Great Nana of Cormac and Maren Lynch, Conor and Makenna Donovan, Graeme and Braeden Lynch, and Colby and Jayce Correira. For many years Eileen worked at the South Scituate Savings Bank (later Citizen's Bank) in Norwell center. Here she valued the relationships with regular customers and the friendship of her fellow employees. Prior to that she was a cafeteria worker in the Norwell Schools and worked for John Hancock in Boston. Eileen was a brave, strong, independent woman who cherished her family and friends.She had a clear sense of right and wrong and choose her path in life thoughtfully and carefully.She gave great advice and always looked for the best in any situation.She loved walking, reading, crafting and playing bingo. Mostly though she found tremendous joy in the company of family and friends. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. Eileen's family would like to thank the many kind, caring, and compassionate staff members at Villages Proprietors Green in Marshfield and Webster Park Rehabilitation Center in Rockland. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers,donations in Eileen's name can be made to the American Cancer Society. At this difficult time, please visit Eileen's tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Eileen-Lynch to share a remembrance. 781.659.2200
Published in The Mariner from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.