Ellen (Doyle) Immar, 99 years, of Rockland, formerly of Quincy, passed away Oct. 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward Immar, with whom she shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. She was a graduate of St. Marys High School in Lynn. Ellen worked at the General Electric River Works for 13 years. She was a member of the Quincy Catholic Club and St. Boniface Church. Her and Edward lived in Quincy, and Rockland as well as wintered in Naples, Fla., for many years. She came from a large, loving family of 11 children and enjoyed many happy times with their families growing up. She spent her last three years in the South Shore Skilled Nursing Center in Rockland, where she was a positive, upbeat, and much loved resident. She was the cherished mother of Deborah Kenyon and her husband Steve of Plymouth, Barbara Waitt and her husband Doug of Salem, Edward Immar Jr. and his wife Nancy of Braintree, and Milissa Immar (daughter-in-law) of East Bridgewater. She was predeceased by her son, Rick. She is survived by her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Kane of Lynn. Her treasured grandchildren include Dawn, Edward III and Jason Immar, Jill Beck, Emily and Evan Waitt, Will and Sam Kenyon, Ashley McHugh, Micheala, Bridget and John Immar. She was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Saturday, November 9, at 1 p.m. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Visiting hours prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. She will be buried with her husband at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019