McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Church Hill Methodist Church
Norwell, MA
Eva E. Strachan Obituary
Eva E. (Charbonneau) Strachan, age 96, of Hanover, formerly of Norwell, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George A. Strachan, she was the loving mother of Margaret "Peg" Harbert and husband Don of Shrewsbury, Donna Foulsham and Stephen Holland of Sandwich, Wendy DeBoer and husband Steven of Plymouth, and the late George A. Strachan Jr.; adoring grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of six; and loving sister-in-law of the Jeanette (Strachan) Brizick of Fox Lake, Ill. Also survived by "daughter number 4", Evajune White of Bridgewater; and her beloved cat Misty. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Eva's life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Church Hill Methodist Church, Norwell. Interment in Church Hill Cemetery, Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Eva may be made to Church Hill Methodist Church, 11 Church St., Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659- 2200
Published in The Mariner from June 22 to June 29, 2019
