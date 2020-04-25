|
Frances M. Ryley, died of coronavirus at age 88 on April 22, 2020. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Margaret (Brown) Lombardi. A proud Hyde Parker, Frances graduated in the Class of 1949. After Hyde Park, she lived in Stoughton and then Scituate as she raised her family. For almost 40 years Hanover was home, living in a house her late husband Arthur C. Ryley had built. During her long career, she worked as a waitress, an administrative assistant at Braniff Advertising in Braintree and then joined Arthur's construction business as they built many homes on the South Shore. Frances and Arthur traveled extensively, both domestically and internationally, and wintered in Puerto Rico. Throughout their years together, they were very fond of cruising, whether in the Caribbean or on the Nile. She was a lifetime avid reader, and could often be found reading all day, every day, no matter where her travels took her. While her children and grandchildren are heartbroken to have lost her, they did spend time with her towards the end via Zoom video calls from her hospice care room. Shortly before her passing, daughters Kathy and Robyne were with her on her birthday, and sang Happy Birthday to her for the final time. Frances was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Charles Ryley. Devoted mother of Keith Hoffman, (daughter-in law Lori), Kevin Hoffman (daughter-in law Debra), Kathleen Nee, Robyne Ryley and Kelly Hoffman (predeceased her in 2016). Cherished grandmother of Brett, Kyle, Matthew, Lindsay Hoffman and Jaime Boudrot. Dear sister of the late Richard Lombardi. A memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' memory can be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr, Rockland, MA 02370. For an online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneral Homes.com.
