1/
Frank D. D'Andrea
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank D. DAndrea, 98, of Quincy on July 1, 2020, due to Covid-19. WWII Army medic, avid golfer, elementary school teacher and principal in Quincy. Loving husband of the late Miriam (Pearl) DAndrea, grandfather of Mark Grunbaum of Cambridge, Carl Grunbaum of CA, and great-grandfather of Sabina Grunbaum. Beloved uncle to Bob and Arthur Buonopane of NH, great-nieces Hilary Buonopane and Rebecca Godlewski, niece Donna Falcone, and many others. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For on line condolences please visit www.dewarefuneralhome.com Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mariner from Jul. 12 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deware Funeral Home
576 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
6174721137
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 11, 2020
I worked as a teacher at Mass Fields when Frank was principal. As it should be, with Frank, the students came first. Later on Frank attended lunches each spring and autumn with retired teachers from Mass Fields. It was a pleasant, relaxed time for him and the rest of us.
Gail Weatherhead
Coworker
July 11, 2020
I taught at Mass Fields when Frank was Principal. He always worked to insure that the students got the best education possible. Later, I drove him to and from luncheons with retired Mass Fields teachers and enjoyed getting to chat with him about matters other than teaching.
Warren Lewis
Coworker
July 10, 2020
Mr. DAndrea,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army as a Medic during WW II and also for being a member of the Greatest Generation. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved