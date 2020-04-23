|
Frank M. Foley, 83 years old, of Hanover Massachusetts passed away at home on April 20, 2020. Born in Everett Massachusetts on March 11, 1937, he was the son of the late Helen (Abbott) Foley and Walter Foley of Everett. After high school Frank joined the United States Air Force where he received rank of Airman Basic and served active duty until 1957. He remained as an Air Force reservist until 1963. He attended the State Police Academy in Framingham, Massachusetts in 1968. After graduating from the Police Academy and briefly working on the Pittsfield Police Department, Frank moved to Rockland MA where he worked on the Rockland Police Department for 24 years until he retired in 1995. He enjoyed watching baseball (especially his Dodgers) and the New England Patriots and would be sure to have his Patriots attire on for every game day. He also enjoyed bowling, watching wrestling, and the show ALF from the mid 1980's. He was most proud of and enjoyed the period of time he owned trotter race horses that he proudly displayed memories of throughout his home. He is survived by 4 children, Michelle (Foley) Cousins and her fiance Mike Langhoff of Rockland, Mass., Julieanne (Foley) Shiels and her husband Paul Shiels of Rockland, Colleen (Foley) Lang and her husband John Lang of Whitman and Kevin Foley and his wife Jenney Foley of Rockland. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan Cousins of Rockland, Cody and Jenna (OConnor) Shiels of El Paso, Texas and Julia Shiels of Rockland, Rebecca and Megan Lang of Whitman and Michael, Victoria and Joseph (Joey) Foley of Rockland. Services and burial will be private and held at a later date at the Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020