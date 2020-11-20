Fred P. Lanzillotta, age 93, of Hanover passed away peacefully in Crofton, Md., on November 14, 2020. Fred was the son of the late Michael Lanzillotta and Rose Mariani. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley (Ewell) of 48 years, and his beloved daughter, Susan Owens of Bridgewater, also Fred's three brothers, Richard, James and Leo. Fred is survived by his two sons, Steven and his wife Bonnie Lanzillotta of Rockland and Paul and his wife Kerri Lanzillotta of Gambrills, Md.; loving "Papa" of 11 grandchildren, Jason, Greg, Alora, Melissa, Michael, Melanie, Anthony, Brian, Christian, Danny and Kyleigh. He also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Fred, born and raised in Rockland, graduated high school in 1944 and served in the Army during World War II. After the war, he worked as an equipment operator for P. Lanzillotta and Son. He obtained an Engineering degree and was a Massachusetts State Civil Engineer for 12 years. At 42, Fred left the state and started his own paving and seal coating company. He ran a very successful "old school" driveway business for over 35 years, advertising by just word of mouth and contracting by just a handshake. He also served in Hanover on the Department of Public Works board and later as inspector of all new road developments. His interests included flying twin engine airplanes, bowling candlepins and travelling extensively. A kind and generous man, Fred had a wide circle of family, friends and associates from all walks of life and was very grateful for the life he led. Visiting hours in Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Tuesday, December 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover, on Wednesday, December 2, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Hanover Center Cemetery. Relatives and friends invited.



Published in The Mariner from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2020.