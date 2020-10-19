Frederick Connell, 89, of Rockland passed away on October 16, 2020. The son of the late Sadie and Franklin Connell, he was born in Brockton on October 10, 1931. Frederick was raised and educated in Brockton and had a long career as a baker, working in various Brockton area bakeries. Upon his retirement, he moved to Rockland with his longtime friend and companion, Agnes Smith and her family where he would live until his illness and subsequent death. The oldest of five children, Fred is survived by his siblings Beverly Campanni and Franklin Connell of Brockton, George and Virginia Connell of Bridgewater, Louise Heath of Plymouth, as well as many extended family members, Meghan Smith and the Hanson family of Rockland. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St. in Rockland on Tuesday, October 20, from 4-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 403 Union St., Rockland. (Due to the restriction on gatherings, anyone who would like to attend the funeral mass must register their name with the family) Burial at Holy Family Cemetery, followed by a coalition to remember Frederick at The Rockland Golf Course, 276 Plain St, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor The Palliative Care Services in appreciation of their excellent care. Palliative Care Services, Boston VA Healthcare System, 1400 VFW Parkway, Boston, MA 02132. For directions and to sign Fred's online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.co



