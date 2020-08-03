Gail Ann Lemke, passed into her eternal life on July 23, 2020. Over the years and in recent months, Gail faced a series of medical challenges, always with remarkable courage, strength, willingness and grace. Never once did she waver in her commitment to the simplicity inherent to love, adventure, gratitude and goodness. Gail is cherished and already missed by her loving family, her husband of many years, Charles; daughters, Suzanne Lemke Cesar and her husband Jeff of Buffalo, NY, Lisa Lemke Durgin and her partner Sean Brundige of Rockland, Kristine Lemke of Providence, RI; and her sister, Barbara Smith of Livonia, MI. Gail treasured the "lights of her life", grandchildren, Diane Lemke Owens and husband Joseph, Charles Eckert and wife Kelsie, Patrick Durgin and fianc Nora Huntley, Stephen Eckert, Ella Eckert and Ava Schuehle; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Audra, Jalen, Greyson and Theo. Gail shared her unconditional love of children freely and shined with kindness and caring in a way that felt effortless and abundant to all who crossed her path. She will be remembered fondly by many relatives and friends in her extended and vibrant community, especially in Michigan and Massachusetts. Gail was born on February 22, 1938 to Marguerite (Schultz) and Albert Norwick. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan and attended Detroit Lutheran High School before graduating with honors from Detroit Secretarial College. After moving from Michigan, Gail enjoyed her family home in Hanover, for 47 years. Four years ago, she and her husband Charles relocated to Weymouth, where they enjoyed a new stage of their shared life together. In the seven years following her graduation from secretarial college, Gail worked both directly and indirectly for the Presidents of Ford, American Motors and General Motors. She also was a model for Ford, showcasing the Ford Thunderbird in the late 1950s. During her years in Hanover, she worked as an executive assistant at French's Food Company and Braintree VNA, and as the Human Resources Director at Computer Identics. During the 12 years prior to her retirement, she worked in the Guidance Department at the Hanover Middle School. Additionally, Gail was active in the Lutheran Church of the Cross Ladies' Group, sang in their choir and happily served on the church's pre-school governing board for forty three years. Gail was always a lady with a touch of class. Her quick wit, loving nature, generous spirit and authentic capacity to accept others whole-heartedly and without hesitation made her a very special partner, family member, friend, colleague. She will undoubtedly be missed by and held in the hearts of many. It is with deep appreciation that the family expresses its collective gratitude for the overwhelming support at this time. A celebration of life service is planned for Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Hanover. A live webcast of the service will also be available. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gails memory to the Lutheran Church of the Cross Hanover, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. The family welcomes the signing of the guest book at SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.