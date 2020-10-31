Glen David Smith, of Hanson, formerly of Norwell, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marisa and devoted loving father of Lauren and Cailin. Glen grew up in Norwell, son of Ronald and Kathleen Smith of Norwell, dear brother of Rhonda Fleming and Brenda Smith of Norwell, and Laura Smith of Moab, UT. Proud uncle of David Fleming and wife Kelli of Blacksburg, VA, Brian Fleming and wife Joanna of Marshfield, and great-uncle to Asher, Atticus, Elijah, and Calvin Fleming. Beloved Godson and nephew of Margaret and John Pellegrino of Arlington, and nephew of Marie Shea of Westwood. Brother-in-law of Jolene and Gary Letourneau of Brockton, and their families, and Candice Mantell of Raynham, and family. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends. Glen was a graduate of Norwell High School, class of 1987, and he went on to receive an Associate of Arts degree in Business from Massasoit College. His real passion in life was helping others, which led to a career as a first responder. Starting as volunteer firefighter with the Norwell Fire Department in 1987, Glen worked his way onto the Norwell Ambulance Squad before becoming an EMT and then an EMT-Paramedic with the Brewster, AMR, and Fallon Ambulance Services, all out of Weymouth. His last position was as a paramedic with the South Shore Hospital, where he was respected and loved by many friends and co-workers. It was in another role - as the father of Lauren and Cailin - where Glen found his second passion. Whether it was coaching his daughter's soccer teams, bringing them to dance and gymnastics classes, taking them on trips to New Hampshire, Florida, and Utah, or just helping them with their schoolwork in the afternoon, Glen was a loving and devoted father who kept his daughters close to his heart. Glen's generosity and compassion was surpassed only by his sense of humor. His laughter was contagious, and his spirit uplifted everyone around him. He was loved by family and friends and his warm heart will be remembered by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen D. Smith Memorial Fund (GoFundMe). Donations can also be made in memory of Glen to All Clear Foundation, a non-profit supporting First Responders in times of need. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 2 Maquan St., corner Route 14 and 58, Hanson, Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan St., Route 14, Hanson. For directions and to sign Glen's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
