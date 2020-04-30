|
Gordon Buzalsky, 88, of Hanover, passed away on April 25, 2020. He was born in Amidon, North Dakota, on March 6, 1932. He was the son of the late John and Mildred (Nadvornik) Buzalsky and older brother to Dorothy Petri of North Dakota. Gordon proudly served his country as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Europe where he met his beloved wife Gisela in Germany. Gordon graduated from North Dakota State University and worked as an Aeronautical and Electro Mechanical Engineer for more than 50 years. He worked on the guidance system for the first Apollo mission at Honeywell in Minneapolis, MN. Gordon was an avid bowler, an intense sports fan, and enjoyed debating political issues. He will be remembered for his cheerful demeanor and cherished his time with his family and friends. Gordon was a longtime parishioner at St. Mary's Church in Hanover where he will be missed. Gordon is survived by his wife Gisela (Kratz) Buzalsky. He was the loving father of Brigitte, Renate, Maria and Karl Buzalsky and was the grandfather of Melissa Bonanno and Matthew Buzalsky. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Cheryl Buzalsky and son-in-law Eric Perlman. All services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to in memory of Gordon Buzalsky, https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1479. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020