Harold Gibbons Obituary
Harold Gibbons of Hull passed away on April 1, 2020, after a motor vehicle accident in North Carolina, where he had recently retired at the age of 64. Harold was born to Alice and Edward Gibbons in 1955, and was a graduate of Hull High School. He was a Vietnam-era veteran who was proud of his service, and remained very active in multiple veterans organizations. He had recently retired from Joe Warrens and Sons, Inc. of Norwood after several decades of employment. Harold is survived by his son, Mathew, his daughter-in-law Jen, and his grandchildren, Olivia and Maverick. He was loved by his brothers, Robert, Dennis, Jeffrey and the late Michael and even more hand-selected brothers, as well as innumerable nieces, nephews, family, friends, neighbors and pets. Many people will feel his absence deeply. Harolds ashes are being privately interred at the Bourne National Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Homefront, a highly rated charity supporting American military families. Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Parkway S, Ste. 100 San Antonio, TX 78232, https://www.operationhomefront.org/ For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Mariner from May 12 to May 19, 2020
