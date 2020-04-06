|
|
Hazel V. (Eldridge) DaSilva, of Abington, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 101. Hazel previously lived in Brockton and Whitman. She was born September 19, 1918 to the late Edward and Susan (Raymond) Eldridge. She was a woman of strong faith with a positive attitude on life. Hazel was a longtime employee at United Shoe Machinery in Whitman. She loved to travel, taking trips to Hawaii and to visit family in Germany. Hazel was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society. She also had a very colorful fashion sense and a sweet tooth. Hazel married the late Damon DaSilva, shortly after World War II. She was the proud mother of three sons, Damon Jr., John and the late Edward. Hazel is also loved deeply by her three daughters-in-law, Carol, Amporn and Susan; also, five granddaughters and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Arlon Eldridge, Robert Eldridge, and sisters, Phyllis Flood and Marion Cioni. The DaSilva family wants to personally say thank you to everyone at Colony Center for Health and Rehabilitation, for their patience, compassion and care for Hazel over the past five years. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the For online condolences visit www.blancharfc.com.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020