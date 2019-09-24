Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Libby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert L. Libby


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert L. Libby Obituary
Herbert L. Libby, 98, of Abington, died peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Devoted husband to the late Edith (Wiithers) Libby, he leaves behind his devoted daughter, Katherine and her husband, loving son-in-law Michael Naujalis; his adored granddaughters, Katelyn and her husband Matthew Rosenkranz, Lauren Naujalis; and his cherished great-grandson, Henry Rosenkranz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, with burial to follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Mariner from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now