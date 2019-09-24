|
Herbert L. Libby, 98, of Abington, died peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Devoted husband to the late Edith (Wiithers) Libby, he leaves behind his devoted daughter, Katherine and her husband, loving son-in-law Michael Naujalis; his adored granddaughters, Katelyn and her husband Matthew Rosenkranz, Lauren Naujalis; and his cherished great-grandson, Henry Rosenkranz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, with burial to follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Mariner from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019