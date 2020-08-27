1/
Hippocrates Livanis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hippocrates's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hippocrates "Harry" Livanis of Hanover and Vero Beach, Fla., and formerly of Saugus, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was the husband of Catherine (Anastasiades) Livanis and father of Mary Jones and Elaine Pescatore. Calling hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, on Thursday, August 27, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Hanover Cemetery, Hanover. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 27 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell & Pica Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved