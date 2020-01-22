Home

Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
1926 - 2020
Howard F. Warmington Obituary
Howard F. Warmington, 93, of Rockland, died on Monday January 20, 2020 in the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was born in Quincy, son of the late Frederick and Dorris Warmington (Rendle). Mr. Warmington was a proud veteran of our nation's armed services having served in The United States Navy during World War II. Howard was a long time Rockland resident and Mr. Warmington was the long-time owner and operator of Warmington Furniture in Rockland. Howard enjoyed motorcycles, traveling in his RV, and camping at Lake Winnipesaukee. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Mr. Warmington was the Husband of Jean Warmington (Walker) of Rockland. Husband of the late Dawn Warmington (Leadbetter). Father of Wayne H. Warmington and his Wife Marianne of Hanson, Barry Warmington and his wife MaryBeth of Halifax, the late Stephen Warmington, and the late Deborah DeCoste. Brother of the late June Morrow. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Howards family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate his life on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in The Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St., Rockland, MA 02370, from 5 - 8 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date in The Spring Lake Cemetery. Donations in Mr. Warminton's name may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020
