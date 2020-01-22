|
|
James Andrew Jones, 73 of Hanover, passed away surrounded by his family after a valiant two-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer on January 19, 2020. Husband of 52 years to Susan (Foster). Father and co-leader of the lifetime cheering section for Deborah and her husband Bill, and David and his husband Rob. But his most prized role was that of Grandpa to Libby, Matt, Emily, James, and soon-to-arrive Andrew. They cherished and adored him almost as much as he loved and doted upon them. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, from 4 - 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 17 Silver Street, Hanover. Burial to follow with Military Honors at Hanover Center Cemetery. For the complete obituary, directions, and to sign Jim's guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020