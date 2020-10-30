James T. Kelly, age 78, of Norwell, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020. Loving husband of Paula F. (Dunn) Kelly. Devoted father of James T. Kelly, Jr. and wife Susan of Acton, Scott M. Kelly and wife Joan of Seattle, WA, and Kristin J. Benting and husband Scott of Westford. Adoring Grampa of J.T., Meaghan, and Sean Kelly of Acton; Claire Kelly of Seattle, WA; Katie, Abby, and Annie Benting of Westford. Brother of Lynda Duggan of Raleigh, NC. Jim was a Partner, Owner, and Vice President of Donald S. Tait Co. He was a proud and devoted member of the Hundred Club of Massachusetts, which provides care to the family of fallen first responders. Jim was also a former member of the Local 275 Carpenters Union. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Jim on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., during a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Visiting hours immediately prior to the Mass, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. Covid restrictions of mask, social distancing, etc, are required. Private interment in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, donations to honor Jim be made to The Hundred Club of Massachusetts, 17 Gloucester St., Boston, MA 02115. To get information on registering to attend the Mass, or to share a remembrance or condolence and stay up to date on Covid guidelines, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
