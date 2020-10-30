1/
James T. Kelly
James T. Kelly, age 78, of Norwell, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020. Loving husband of Paula F. (Dunn) Kelly. Devoted father of James T. Kelly, Jr. and wife Susan of Acton, Scott M. Kelly and wife Joan of Seattle, WA, and Kristin J. Benting and husband Scott of Westford. Adoring Grampa of J.T., Meaghan, and Sean Kelly of Acton; Claire Kelly of Seattle, WA; Katie, Abby, and Annie Benting of Westford. Brother of Lynda Duggan of Raleigh, NC. Jim was a Partner, Owner, and Vice President of Donald S. Tait Co. He was a proud and devoted member of the Hundred Club of Massachusetts, which provides care to the family of fallen first responders. Jim was also a former member of the Local 275 Carpenters Union. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Jim on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., during a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Visiting hours immediately prior to the Mass, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. Covid restrictions of mask, social distancing, etc, are required. Private interment in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, donations to honor Jim be made to The Hundred Club of Massachusetts, 17 Gloucester St., Boston, MA 02115. To get information on registering to attend the Mass, or to share a remembrance or condolence and stay up to date on Covid guidelines, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200

Published in The Mariner from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Anthony Church
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Thomas Moore
October 29, 2020
Dear Paula and the Kelly Family,

It is with great sadness that I learned of Jim's passing. I had some wonderful and fun conversations with him when Jim and Paula went shopping at Job Lot. I also enjoyed Jim's conversations tremendously when he visited the store early mornings with his breakfast buddies. Personally, Jim was a very special person. He could turn a stressful day into a wonderful day in seconds just by making me laugh. Paula, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God Bless Jim and the Kelly Family... Jim is in a wonderful place.

Bob Anderton
Past Job Lot Store Manager
Bob Anderton
Friend
October 28, 2020
Dear PK, Jimmy,Scott,Kristen and children,
We are deeply sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. Jim and I hold dear our times spent together. May your love of family guide you through your sadness and may your memories be your gift.
Love to all,
Jim and Arden
Arden Stewart
Friend
