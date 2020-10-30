Dear Paula and the Kelly Family,



It is with great sadness that I learned of Jim's passing. I had some wonderful and fun conversations with him when Jim and Paula went shopping at Job Lot. I also enjoyed Jim's conversations tremendously when he visited the store early mornings with his breakfast buddies. Personally, Jim was a very special person. He could turn a stressful day into a wonderful day in seconds just by making me laugh. Paula, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God Bless Jim and the Kelly Family... Jim is in a wonderful place.



Bob Anderton

Past Job Lot Store Manager

Friend