Jane Crowley Damon, of Rockland, passed away on July 24, 2019, after a period of failing health, at Seasons Hospice in Milton. Jane was the daughter of the late Bernard Crowley and Edna Dowd Crowley of Abington. She was the sister of the late Ann Packard and James Crowley. After her marriage on June 30, 1951 to the late Charles Damon of Rockland, she moved to Rockland where she resided for over 70 years. Jane is survived by her sons, Charles W. Damon Jr., Edward Damon and his wife Melissa of Rockland, Timothy Damon and his wife Catherine of Dover, N.H.; and her daughter, Julie Pastor of Mansfield; as well as her grandchildren, Joey, Lisa, and Luke Pastor of Mansfield, Edward and Leah Damon and Megan McKee of Rockland, James, Andrew, Griffin, and Zachary Damon of Dover, N.H.; her two great-grandchildren, Zevi and Genevieve of Rockland; her sisters-in-law, Frances Damon of Rockland, Janet Damon of Brockton, and Mary and Charlie Petrosevich of Hanover; and many nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as "Aunt Jane". Jane was an Abington High School graduate of 1946. She graduated early to accept a secretarial position with the New Haven Railroad. Her career spanned over 60 years and included working as an accounting assistant for her father, who was the town accountant of Abington, Angelo's Supermarkets for 16 years, and temping for various local businesses. In her retirement years, she volunteered weekly at South Shore Hospital. Jane was a talented seamstress, which was demonstrated by her beautiful flags hanging on her porch, crochet afghans, and knitting projects. She was known for her famous blueberry muffins and chocolate walnut brownies. You could find her enjoying a summer day lounging by her pool or at Nantasket Beach, made complete with a fried shrimp dinner at Jake's Seafood. Her family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and caregivers who treated their beloved mother up to her final days. These include the professionals at South Shore Hospital, South Shore Medical Center, South Shore Wound Center, Queen Anne and Southwood Nursing Homes, Norwell Visiting Nurse Association, Seasons Hospice, and especially her good friend Helena Muniz. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 45 East Water Street, Rockland, on Monday from 3-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 403 Union Street, Rockland. Burial to follow at Holy Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Jane's family suggests memorial gifts to provide home care services to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and to sign Jane's online guest book, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019