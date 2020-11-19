1/1
Janet Greene
Janet (Briggs) Greene, 85, of Hanover, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in the presence of family members. Janet is survived by her husband, Kenton, and her sister, Gail and husband Fred Briggs of Pembroke. Janet and Kenton had four children, Kenton Jr. and wife Diane of Georgia, David and wife Ann of Hanover, Susan and husband Brian Murphy of Pembroke, and the late Steven and his surviving wife Laura of Western Mass. A graveside committal service will be conducted at the Hanover Center Cemetery on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial donations may be made to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061 or a charity of your choice. For directions, a complete obituary and an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Mariner from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
