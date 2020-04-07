|
Janet Marie McCarrick (Devlin) age 74 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on April 1st, 2020 in the presence of her devoted husband of 41 years Peter McCarrick.
Growing up in Randolph, she graduated from Catherine Laboure School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She worked at George Washington Hospital in Washington DC, Tufts New England Dental School and Scituate Pediatrics in Scituate during her working career.
Janet was predeceased by her children Julie and Michael who died of Cystic Fibrosis. Her life was devoted to the loving care of her children who spent years in and out of Children's Hospital. She enjoyed skiing and golf. Her love of music was well known and she enjoyed singing in front of family and friends. She had a beautiful eye for clothes and dressed with style and flair. She enjoyed winter vacations in Naples, Florida where she had countless friendships.
She was the daughter of the late James and Rita Devlin of Cape Cod. She leaves her sister Joan Churchill of Easton and her brother Mark Devlin of Whitman. Her nieces Alisa Akkaraju and her husband Sundeep of Wellesley, Christina Christian of Fort Lauderdale FL., and nephew Richard of Plymouth. She was loved by all her in-laws: Paul and Jane McCarrick of Naples, FL., Mary and Jack Schnelle of Lynnfield, Jim and Maureen McCarrick of Boston, John and Roberta McCarrick of Bridgewater, Robert and Jane McCarrick of Boston, Nancy McCarrick of Harwich and Kathy Parsons of Whitman.
Due to the current environment all services will be private.
A celebration of Janet's life will be in the future.
