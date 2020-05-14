|
|
Janice "Jan" (Nichols) Reagan, 90, of Norwell, formerly of Abington, passed away quietly on Friday, May 8, 2020. Beloved and devoted mother of David Reagan, Thomas and his wife Marcia Reagan, Beth Reagan and Mark and his wife Kathleen Krason Reagan. Cherished grandmother to William Reagan and Conor Reagan. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, William "Bill" Reagan. She is reunited with him in Heaven and with her beloved sister, Constance E. (Nichols) Griffiths, her mother Rachael Nichols and grandson Joseph Reagan. Born and raised in Abington, she met Bill while working as the head teller at the main office of the Rockland Trust Company in Rockland. They bought a home in Norwell when she and Bill married and remained there for over fifty-five years. Deeply fond of children, Janice was a teacher's aide at Sparrell Elementary School in Norwell for twelve years. She was an avid baker and gardener. She loved jigsaw puzzles and New England sports, particularly the Boston Red Sox. She made the best whoopie pies anyone ever had according to everyone who ever tried them. A private burial will be held with a celebration of life scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Abington Senior Center Gift Account, Attn: Suzanne Djusberg , 441 Summer Street, Abington, MA 02351. At this difficult time, please visit Janice's tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Janice-Reaganto share a remembrance. 781-659-2200
Published in The Mariner from May 14 to May 21, 2020