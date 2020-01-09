|
Jean Barbara Hermitage, 84, of Hanover, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Born in Boston, July 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Leonard B. and Ellen D. (O'Neil) Wood. Jean loved cooking and making her famous grilled cheeses for her grandchildren. She loved her friends and family with all her heart. She was a very caring woman who devoted many years of her life to taking care of people as a nurse's aide. Jean is survived by her sons, James and his wife Sarah of Halifax, David and his wife Kathy of Weymouth, Phillip and his wife Kimberley of Hanover, and George of Hanover. She was the sister of Lillian McDonough of Duxbury. Jean is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4-8 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover. All other services will be private.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020