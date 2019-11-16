Home

Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Jean C. Anderson

Jean C. Anderson Obituary
Jean C. Anderson of Abington, formerly of Dorchester, died November 14, 2019, at age 79. She was the loving wife of Karl A. Anderson of Abington; loving mother of Mark Anderson of Abington, Lisa Anderson of Abington, and Michael Anderson and wife Joyce of N.H.; loving sister of Barbara Kehoe of Lakeville, Linda Difonte of Pepperell, and the late Helen Healy; beloved grandmother of Amber and Autumn Anderson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m. Interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019
