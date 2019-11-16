|
|
Jean C. Anderson of Abington, formerly of Dorchester, died November 14, 2019, at age 79. She was the loving wife of Karl A. Anderson of Abington; loving mother of Mark Anderson of Abington, Lisa Anderson of Abington, and Michael Anderson and wife Joyce of N.H.; loving sister of Barbara Kehoe of Lakeville, Linda Difonte of Pepperell, and the late Helen Healy; beloved grandmother of Amber and Autumn Anderson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m. Interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019