Jerome D. "Jerry" Cohen, age 83, of Hanover, died peacefully at home on November 28, 2019. Born in Spokane, Wash., to Manuel and Elizabeth (Horsman) Cohen and raised in Spokane and Portland, Ore., he moved to Boston in 1955 and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in conducting from the New England Conservatory of Music. He was a resident of Hanover from 1973 until moving to Weymouth in the summer of 2019. Jerry conducted several Massachusetts community orchestras, including the Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra (earning three ASCAP awards for "adventuresome programming") and worked with notable conductors and arrangers such as Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Fiedler, John Williams, Billy May, Johnny Green and many more. He was involved in the production of televised concerts for over thirty years, most notably Evening at Pops and the Emmy-winning Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic for PBS. He was internationally recognized as an expert on orchestrating the waltzes of Johann Strauss Jr., and saw his arrangements performed by over 140 orchestras worldwide. Jerry was also active locally, serving as an aide to the late state representative Janet O'Brien and serving on several town boards for over twenty years. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Phyllis (Rick) Cohen, originally of Ithaca, N.Y., who died in 2018, after 49 years of marriage. He is survived by a son (from a previous marriage) and daughter-in-law, Arthur and Alicia (Martinelli) Cohen of Garner, N.C.; three grandchildren, Maria, David and Alice Cohen; his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Berta Cohen of Seattle, Wash. He also leaves a niece, three nephews, two great-ieces and two great-nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Mio Cohen of Salt Lake City, Utah. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Scholarship Funds, New England Conservatory of Music, 290 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115.
Published in The Mariner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019