Jo-Ann A. (Dupuis) Kazlowski, age 77, of Abington, died June 11, 2020 at home, surrounded by love and family. She was born and raised in Brockton, daughter of the late Francis D. and Rita (Baldwin) Dupuis and was a 1961 graduate of Brockton High School. Predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Walter, she is survived by her children, Anthony Kazlowski and his wife Michelle of Peabody, and Aimee Kellstrand and her husband Eric of Abington. She will be forever loved and missed by her three grandchildren, Abigail, Joshua and Kaitlyn. She also leaves her siblings, David and wife Eleanor, Peter and wife Gail, John and his late wife Judith, and Janine Couture and husband John, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jo-Ann worked for New England Telephone as an operator in her early career. She treasured being a stay at home mother, lovingly raising her two children. Her love of children and people shined through in her career as Secretary of the Center Elementary School in Abington. Jo-Ann was a talented crafter and created uncountable knit and needlepoint masterpieces, ranging from keeping the kids she loved warm with sweaters, hats, and mittens, to decorating Christmas trees with her needlepoint Santa ornaments. She admired antiques and enjoyed going for scenic drives with Water. Jo-Ann will be remembered as always having a warm smile, big laugh, caring heart, and hot cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee by her side. While Covid-19 limits her wake to immediate family, all are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:30am at Christ the King Church, 54 Lyman Street, Brockton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery to follow. With concerns of Covid-19 still present, her family will host a gathering at a later date for those who would feel more comfortable waiting to be together. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mariner from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.