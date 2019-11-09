|
Joan Frances DuBois (nee Goodrow) passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019, in her apartment home in Inver Grove Heights, MN, at the age of 81. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her son Marc (Julie), her three grandchildren Luke, Monica, and Benjamin, and her brother Charles (Sallie). She was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Duke) and her sister Charlene Soriano (nee Goodrow). Born in Weymouth, MA to Charles and Eleanor Goodrow, Joan moved as a young adult to San Diego, CA. There she eventually joined the Order of the Sisters of Mercy and spent most of the 1960's with them in CA and Worcester, MA, serving the church and community as an elementary and special education teacher. Before making final vows, Joan left the order and, in time, became a loving wife and mother in Hanover. She continued in education, serving on the school committee and with the Hanover Permanent Scholarship Fund. She was a devoted member at St. Marys church and was the First Communion coordinator for many years. She also participated in ecumenical prayer meetings with the various churches in Hanover. Joan loved to read and sing, and delighted in the small wildlife around her home. There will be a lunch and celebration of her life at the parish center of her home church, St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover Street (Route 139), Hanover, MA, from 11:30am-1:30pm, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Hanover Permanent Scholarship Fund (https:// greatnonprofits.org/org/ hanover-permanent-scholar ship-fund-inc or PO Box 67, Hanover, MA 02339) or World Vision (worldvision.org/ donate).
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019