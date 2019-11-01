|
John A. Penney, of Hanover, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on October 31, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born on December 24, 1936 to the late Bertha and Arthur Penney. John was the loving and devoted husband f Margaret Walsh Penney for 7 years. He was the proud father of Richard Penney and his wife Donnell, Donna acKinnon and her husband Alfred, Gina MacDonaldn and her husband Michael, Alicia Penney and her husband Justin Trembath. He leaves behind his sister Jeanne Penney sakeres and her husband Alan and the late Lorraine Penney Slattery and her husband James; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who oved him and will miss him dearly. John was a graduate of Charlestown High School and became a union electrician at an early age. Since starting as an electrical apprentice in 1955, John progressed to become a master electrician, foreman, estimator, project manager, and found John A. Penney Electrical Contracting company in 1973. At that time he joined the Boston Chapter of NECA (New England Electrical Contractors Association) and over the years served as President and Governor. He was inducted into the National Academy of Electrical Contractors in 2000. John was one of the longest standing Management Trustees on the Local 103 Trust Funds. On a national level, John served on many committees over the course of his exceptional career. John was active in the Cambridge community and served on he Board of Trustees at the Cambridge Family YMCA. He served as the director of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce and Treasurer of the Rotary Club of Cambridge. However, standing on the bridge of his boat, Sixpence, and heading south to Florida, was his great passion. He made that journey for 30 years. John shared this joy with countless friends and family, making wonderful memories. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Sunday from 3 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at St, Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover Street, Rte. 139, Hanover, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the newly founded John A. Penney cholarship Fund, care of Riverworks/Delta-Wye Credit Union, 256 Freeport Street, Boston, MA 02122. For directions and to sign John's online obituary, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2019