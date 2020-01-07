Home

John "Jack" Brown Jr., 83, a longtime resident of Abington, passed away peacefully Friday, January 3, 2020, after a recent illness. He was surrounded by his loving family at South Shore Hospital. Jack was the devoted husband of almost 60 years to Louise (Arciprete) Brown; and a loving father and grandfather. Visiting hours will be at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, on Thursday, January 9, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Quealy & Son Funeral Home at 9 a.m. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, in Bourne, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Jack's family asks that memorial contributions please be sent in his honor to South Shore Hospital Critical Care Unit and mailed to South Shore Health Foundation, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190. For directions and online guest book, please visit www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020
