|
|
John J. Flaherty, 93, of Rockland, passed away on August 18, 2019. Born December 21, 1925, in Boston, he was the son of the late Michael F. Flaherty and Helen M. (Kennan) McKenna. He was a traffic manager employed by multiple trucking companies and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed following politics, walking and cooking. John proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard on the Destroyer USS Hutchinson. He was awarded the World War II Victory Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon and Philippine Liberation Ribbon. John was the beloved husband of Ann "Shirley" (Halpin) (Connor) Flaherty and the late Cecilia "Phyllis" (Hamilton) Flaherty; devoted father of Jack P. Flaherty of Canton, Michael F. Flaherty and wife Karen of Quincy, James B. Flaherty of Canton, Bruce Connor and wife Linda of Quincy, Denise Rohaly of South Carolina, Coleen McClintock and husband John of Abington, Ann Marie Kelly and husband Greg of Rockland, Patricia Naughton and husband John of Quincy, Judith Laird and husband Mitch of Dracut, Shirley Daniels and husband Louis of Brockton, and the late Maryanne (Flaherty) Cameron; dear brother of Barbara McCarthy of California; cherished grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of 9. John also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland, on Thursday, August 22, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 403 Union St., Rockland, on Friday at 9 a.m. Burial to follow with military honors at Massachusetts National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the Disabled Veterans Association, State House Room 546, 24 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02133. For directions and to sign John's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019