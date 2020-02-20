|
John Keane of Hanover, formerly of Southie, died peacefully at home on February 13, 2020, in time to spend Valentines day with '"His Reaney". Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Reaney) Keane, he was the loving father of Maura Dowling and her husband Mark of Hanover, Cathy Driscoll and her husband Steve of Plymouth, and Brian Keane of Hanover; son of the late Martin and Nora (Guiney) Keane; devoted brother of William Keane of Braintree, the late Marty, Timmy, Bobby, and Ricky Keane; cherished "Dodo" to Joe, Katey, Bridget, Patrick, Rey, and Johnny. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Boston, he grew up in So. Boston and had lived in Hanover for the past 51 years. After serving in the Army, he worked as an electrician, keeping his co-workers entertained for many years at the Gear Works in Quincy, Halliday Lithograph in Plympton, and Jordan's Furniture in Avon. He was known for his quick wit, sarcasm, ability to build or fix anything. He was also known for his charm and his eyes, which he noted were bluer than the waters of the Minnetonka. John was an avid reader and gifted storyteller who loved any excuse to throw a party. KA1FL sends his final 73. Visiting hours will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, Monday, February 24, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover, Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial at Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Hanover VNA, 550 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA 02339. For directions and to sign John's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020