Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Resources
More Obituaries for John Balzarini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Balzarini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. Balzarini Obituary
John M. Balzarini, 56 of Hanover, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He grew up in Milford where he played hockey and football. He was also an avid bodybuilder in his younger days. John was hardworking from an early age: he began his career on the back of a garbage truck, quickly making his way up to Sales Manager and setting numerous sales records on the way. Later, he made his mark on the landscaping sector as a Vice President of a leading corporate maintenance company. His career then came full circle when he returned to the waste industry as a Sales Director. Outside of work, he was a passionate Boston sports fan and was intricately involved in Hanover Youth Sports as his children grew. He was thoughtful, dedicated, and "all in" on whatever he was involved in. He was a devoted husband, adoring father, and loving son, and his generosity touched everyone who knew him. A true gentleman, John always took the time to enjoy life. He had a love for fast cars, a passion for helping others succeed, and a charming sense of humor. He made a lasting impression on everyone he met and will be immensely missed. John is survived by his wife Kelley, children Tiana and Tyler, and a constant companion Angelo. He will be forever remembered by his mother Miriam, brother Mike and his wife Judy, as well as his 2 nieces and his nephew. A memorial service will be held at a later date when social restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greyhound and Friends, 167 Saddle Hill Road, Hopkinton, MA 01748. To sign Johns online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from May 2 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -