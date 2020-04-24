|
John M. Vanderwater, Owner of Loftus Rug Co. died April 20, 2020 at the age of 89. John was born 1931, Jersey City, New Jersey. He was raised in the South End of Boston. Graduated from Boston Latin High School. Attended both Bentley University and Northeastern University. Served in the Navy Reserves. John was the beloved husband of Florence (Todd) Vanderwater, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage until her death in 2004. John and Flo started to raise their family in Dorchester before moving to Norwell. John preceded in death by his son Gary and Michael Vanderwater. He leaves behind his son Mark Vanderwater, and his daughter Nancy and husband Paul Dever, his daughter in-law Jean Vanderwater; Six grandchildren Meghan, Malissa, Alexis, Lauren, Cassie and Kelly; Five great-grandchildren Kaelyn, Nolan, Mason, Scott and Hallie. There will be a private ceremony in the future.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020