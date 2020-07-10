John "Jack" T. Buckley, Jr., age 74, of Middleborough, formerly of Braintree, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Quincy, he was the son of the late John & Virginia (Hartel) Buckley. Jack grew up in Braintree, attended Braintree schools and graduated from Braintree High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, receiving the National Defense Service Medal. Jack continued his education and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Wentworth Institute in Boston. He was a retired Network Systems Engineer and Senior Systems and Network Administrator. Jack was the President and Co-Founder of the POP's (Pissed Off Pilgrims) Amateur Radio Society, Vice-President Genesis ARS. He was a self-proclaimed "genius", enjoyed travelling especially to Maine, was a Hot-Rod enthusiast and mechanic, and loved model trains. Jack was a loving and caring man and will be sorely missed. This is W1AKN...73. Jack is survived by his life partner, Rebecca Hayes of Middleborough; his former wife, Annajean Buckley of Raynham; his children, Steven Buckley of Rockland, Laurrie Lentini & her husband Dominic of Plymouth, Marcus Buckley of Brockton, Marlene Buckley of Plymouth and Shawn Clouten of Middleborough; his grandchildren, Krista, Domenic, John, Nicholas, Brenden, Zachary, Joseph, Julia, John, Sarah, Katie, Anthony, Kylee and Shawn; his one great-grandson, Marcus; his dear siblings, Francis Buckley of Rockland, Gail Buckley of Framingham, Charles Buckley & his wife Ania of Sandwich, Leo Buckley & Annette of Arizona and the late Virginia D'Amato & her surviving husband Robert of Marshfield and the late Edward Buckley. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be NO visiting hours. Family and friends are invited to the Graveside Services with Military Honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, 1 Connery Avenue, Bourne, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Please note: due to the pandemic, use of a facial mask and social distance rules are required at the cemetery. Due to cemetery limits, please consider in lieu of flowers, a contribution in Jack's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
